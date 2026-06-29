How to Watch Spain vs. Austria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Spain and Austria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

Spain finished atop Group H with a 2-1-0 record and seven points, keeping clean sheets in all three matches after drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opener, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and defeating Uruguay 1-0. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with two goals in the tournament so far.

Austria advanced from Group J with four points, beating Jordan 3-1 in their opener before falling 0-2 to Argentina and then surviving a dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria on a stoppage-time equalizer from Sasa Kalajdzic. Marko Arnautovic has scored twice for Austria through three matches.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Spain vs. Austria

When: Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

Spain vs. Austria Odds

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