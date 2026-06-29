How to Watch Spain vs. Austria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Spain and Austria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.
Spain finished atop Group H with a 2-1-0 record and seven points, keeping clean sheets in all three matches after drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opener, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and defeating Uruguay 1-0. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with two goals in the tournament so far.
Austria advanced from Group J with four points, beating Jordan 3-1 in their opener before falling 0-2 to Argentina and then surviving a dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria on a stoppage-time equalizer from Sasa Kalajdzic. Marko Arnautovic has scored twice for Austria through three matches.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Spain vs. Austria
- When: Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
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Spain vs. Austria Odds
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