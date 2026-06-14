Spain Superstar Lamine Yamal Declared Fit To Make World Cup Debut Vs. Cape Verde

Lamine Yamal is in "ideal condition" to play in Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on Monday, coach Luis de la Fuente said.

Yamal is not expected to start the game in Atlanta, but has been cleared to play in his return from a hamstring injury that forced the teenaged superstar to miss the final weeks of the season for Barcelona.

"We are following the indications of medical staff from Barcelona, his club, and also from the Spanish national team, with the fitness coaches. Everything says that Lamine Yamal is ready to play tomorrow," de la Fuente said at a news conference. "We don’t know how much. It is a matter of how the game is evolving, the game situation, that gives you a hint of when he might jump on the pitch, but he is in ideal condition to play tomorrow."

Yamal has established himself as arguably the brightest emerging talent in Europe after helping Spain win the European Championship in 2024, despite only turning 17 on the eve of the final.

Now 18, he is widely regarded as the player most likely to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's biggest star.

His popularity in the United States has been evident during the opening days of the World Cup.

An advertisement with his image towers over Mercedes-Benz Stadium — branded as Atlanta Stadium for this World Cup — where Spain kicks off its campaign.

On Sunday, fans congregated outside Kennesaw State University where Spain was training, with several children copying his trademark blonde curly hair. Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of him tomorrow may not be disappointed.

"Lamine Yamal is ready to play for a few minutes and our medical team agree on that decision. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be even on the bench," de la Fuente said.

Spain's one World Cup title came in 2010, when, like now, it entered the tournament as European champion. It is the co-favorite with France to win the title.

"This is just recognition for everything we have done to come this far," said de la Fuente. "We are humble. We know how difficult it is to win any match and to win the World Cup."

Cape Verde is playing in its first World Cup and is not expected to pull off a historic upset against the mighty Spain.

De la Fuente, however, said there was no danger of his players underestimating their opponent.

"They might be one of the teams springing a surprise in this World Cup," he said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.