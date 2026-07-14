Spain Advances To 2026 World Cup Final With Win Over France

Spain has advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a 2-0 win over France in the semifinal on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for Spain in the 22nd minute with a goal from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal drew a foul with a heady play.

France defender Lucas Digne was trying to collect the ball after an awkward bounce when Yamal, a day after his 19th birthday, raced in from behind to challenge in the penalty area. Yamal was kicked as Digne tried to clear the ball.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal nets penalty, taking lead vs France | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Oyarzabal’s fifth goal of this year’s World Cup marked the first time either team has trailed in their seven games in this tournament, and just the third goal France had conceded all tournament.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain's lead in the 58th minute on a give-and-go with Dani Olmo. Porro has two goals this World Cup, both coming in the knockout rounds.

Spain’s Pedro Porro extends lead with goal vs France | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

France aggressively looked for a winner, with Didier Deschamps making offensive-minded substitutions in the first half, but couldn't break through a Spain side that controlled the game from the opening whistle. France was held scoreless, marking Spain's sixth clean sheet of the tournament.

Spain extended its unbeaten streak to 37 matches, matching the longest streak in international football history. Italy won 37 matches from 2018 to 2021.

Spain will now play in its second-ever FIFA World Cup final. Its only other appearance came in 2010, when it beat the Netherlands 1-0 to win the tournament.

Spain will play the winner of England vs. Argentina in the final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.