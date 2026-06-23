How to Watch South Africa vs. South Korea: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

South Africa and South Korea meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium.

South Africa lost to Mexico 0-2 in their opener and drew 1-1 with Czechia in their second match, with Teboho Mokoena scoring once in the tournament so far. South Korea beat Czechia 2-1 in their opener and lost to Mexico 0-1 in their second match, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu each scoring once in the tournament so far.

Group A Scenarios

South Korea locks up second place in Group A with a win or draw. A South Africa win combined with a Czechia loss is the clearest path to second for South Africa, though both sides could also still advance as third-place finishers depending on results elsewhere.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch South Africa vs. South Korea

Group Standings

South Africa vs. South Korea Odds

Learn more about South Africa vs. South Korea and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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