Sources: Bruce Arena reinstated by MLS Commissioner Don Garber

The winningest coach in Major League Soccer history is free to work in the league again.

Bruce Arena, who resigned as head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution in September after an investigation determined that he'd made insensitive and inappropriate remarks, has been reinstated by MLS Commissioner Don Garber — clearing the way for Arena to return to the sideline for the 2024 season, multiple sources tell FOX Sports.

The Washington Post reported last week that Arena is a candidate to fill the vacant coaching position at D.C. United, where Arena won back-to-back MLS Cups and a CONCACAF Champions Cup title in the 1990s before leaving to coach the United States men's national team. Arena also spoke to Charlotte FC about its coaching job, one source said. Former English Premier League manager Dean Smith was unveiled by Charlotte on Tuesday.

Arena also previously led the New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy in MLS, winning three more league titles with the latter before again leaving for the USMNT job in late 2016. The Brooklyn native helmed the Americans at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, reaching the quarterfinals at the former — the best finish for the U.S. men on soccer's biggest stage since 1930. Arena also presided over the national team's only World Cup miss this century, with the Americans failing to make the 2018 event after Arena had replaced Jurgen Klinsmann two games into the qualifying campaign.

Arena returned to the club game with the Revs in 2019. New England won the Supporters Shield as regular-season champs two years later, setting a new record for points that still stands. Arena, 72, has the most wins and playoff wins of any coach in MLS history. Before joining D.C. ahead of the league's inaugural season in 1996, he led the University of Virginia to five NCAA titles.

