Ex-USMNT coach Arena on leave amid allegations of 'inappropriate remarks'
Published Aug. 1, 2023 6:04 p.m. ET

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena was placed on leave while Major League Soccer investigates allegations that he made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks," the team announced Tuesday.

It was not known publicly what Arena, 71, is alleged to have said.

Arena has been a major name in MLS and American soccer for much of the past 30 years. 

He coached the U.S. men’s national team in two separate stints, from 1998-2006 and in 2016-17. He has coached at D.C. United where he won the MLS championship in 1996 and 1997, the New York Red Bulls and the LA Galaxy, winning league titles with the team in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Arena is in his fifth season with the Revolution.

This is a developing story.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

