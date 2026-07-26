Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Reduced Role With Portugal Under New Boss Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he must accept a reduced role for the Portugal national team if he is to continue his record-breaking international journey.

Following the appointment of Jorge Jesus as the new Seleccao boss, former Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has suggested that the legendary forward will no longer be an undisputed starter.

Jesus takes the reins of the Seleção

The appointment of Jesus as the new head coach of Portugal marks a significant shift for the national team as they look to move on from a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

Former Benfica president Vieira, who worked closely with Jesus during his time at the Estadio da Luz, believes the 72-year-old is the right man to lead the country forward.

Speaking to Antena 1, Vieira expressed his confidence in the appointment, stating: "I know him profoundly well. He is a super professional. I'm not the only one saying it, mainly the players who worked with him, everyone says he is. And I think it's a right choice. Having a Portuguese coach again is very important. The last one we had was Fernando Santos, now we have Jorge and I think he has all the capacity to do a job that makes us all happy."

Managing The Ronaldo Transition

One of the most pressing issues for the new manager is how to handle the twilight years of Ronaldo, who has faced increasing scrutiny over his starting spot.

Vieira suggested that for the 233-cap veteran to remain part of the setup, he must come to terms with the fact that he will not feature in every match.

Regarding the management of the Al-Nassr superstar, who worked with Jesus in the Saudi Pro League last season, Vieira commented: "I think he knows how to manage that situation and will know how to manage it. He has a great relationship with Ronaldo, for sure. And Ronaldo also knows that the end is already being looked at. He will have to decide and, sometimes, maybe he will play, other times he will not play, and so on."

Ronaldo's Legendary International Legacy

Regardless of whether his role is reduced, Ronaldo's impact on the Portuguese national team remains unparalleled in the history of the sport. His goal-scoring records and cap count set a benchmark that may never be surpassed by a European player.

While there have been reports of retirement dates being set, Jesus seems intent on ensuring the transition is handled with the respect befitting a national hero.

Jesus himself has recently addressed the speculation about a squad overhaul, ensuring that he will maintain some continuity. Jesus stated: "People might think that the new manager is going to come in and change a lot of players. That won't happen. I'm not stupid. On top of that, I don't have enough time to bring in several players who weren't called up this time."

The Strategy For Success

Vieira’s endorsement of Jesus is rooted in the manager’s tactical discipline and his "game by game" philosophy, which served him well during trophy-laden spells across various clubs.

In analyzing the approach, Vieira remarked: "We have to win games, one by one. In fact, it's his policy to win game by game: the next game is the most important, the next is the most important and that's how you get there. Now, expectations, we all have expectations that we're going to win, but we have to agree that the others also play football."