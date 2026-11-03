Barcelona, Atlético Skip Champions League Anthem To Honor Jesus de Miguel

Soccer teams playing in the Champions League on Tuesday paid tribute to Jesus de Miguel after the Tenerife forward's death following an on-field collision.

The three Spanish teams hosting games — Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal — chose not to play the customary Champions League anthem ahead of kickoff in honor of De Miguel, 30, who suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest by FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in a second-division match on Monday.

In those stadiums and others around Europe, like at Old Trafford where Manchester United was playing Roma, a moment of silence was held in memory of De Miguel, while a picture of the forward was displayed on the big screens inside the grounds.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfielder Mikel Merino — both Spaniards — opened their news conferences on the eve of Wednesday's match against Slavia Prague with a tribute to De Miguel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.