UEFA Euro Soccer fans rejoice: Euro 2024, Copa América finals make for a Super Sunday Published Jul. 12, 2024 3:17 p.m. ET

Soccer fans: How about this for a Super Sunday?

Start with the European Championship title match between Spain and England before finishing the day with the final Copa América showdown between Argentina against Colombia.

From Berlin and all the way to Miami, it's quite the day for soccer fans to enjoy.

Quite the cast, too.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, soccer's newest superstar who will have just turned 17, against Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden at the Olympiastadion.

Then, the great Lionel Messi — back in another major final for Argentina, 19 months after leading the team to the World Cup title — in what could yet be his swansong at an international tournament at Hard Rock Stadium.

Euro 2024

Spain vs. England will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app and could be the crowning moment for Yamal in his breakthrough tournament, which the Barcelona winger played while aged 16 for the most part. He turns 17 on Saturday.

Spain starts as the favorite after winning all six of its games at Euro 2024 and is looking to capture the title for a record fourth time. England, the birthplace of soccer, is in a second straight European Championship final and is bidding for a first major title since its only one so far — the 1966 World Cup.

England, Colombia punch tickets to their respective finals

Copa América

The title match between Argentina and Colombia will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. It should still be hot and humid for the 37-year-old Messi and Argentina, which is bidding to clinch a record 16th Copa América title — breaking a tie for 15 with Uruguay.

Argentina is the defending champion after winning it in 2021, so is going for a third straight major-tournament title. Colombia's only Copa América title came in 2001 — and that was the last time the team was in the final.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

