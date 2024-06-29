PSV Eindhoven
Sergiño Dest joins PSV on permanent transfer from Barcelona, signs four-year contract
PSV Eindhoven

Published Jun. 29, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET

American defender Sergiño Dest will remain with PSV Eindhoven, agreeing Saturday to a four-year contract.

Dest was loaned from Barcelona to PSV last August. The outside back scored two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games before tearing an ACL in training on April 20, an injury that required surgery and will cause him to miss the start of the 2024-25 season, and miss out on competing in the Copa América. 

Dest, 23, has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

"First of all, PSV believes in me and I am greatly appreciated here," Dest said in a statement released by the team. "I got to know the club and it is incredibly warm, like I have never experienced anywhere before."

Dest announced on his instagram his return to PSV with excitement, "They asked me to come sign in style, so I did! #psv #2028"

Reporting by The Associated Press.

