3A (Copa)
United States defender Sergiño Dest will miss Copa America due to torn ACL
3A (Copa)

United States defender Sergiño Dest will miss Copa America due to torn ACL

Published May. 1, 2024 5:26 p.m. ET

United States men's national team defender Sergiño Dest will miss the Copa America tournament because of a torn ACL that requires surgery.

Dest made the announcement Wednesday, 11 days after he got hurt during a training session with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

"Unfortunately, I've torn my ACL," he said in a video posted on X. "I will have an operation soon and will try to come back as soon as possible to my top level. It will be a difficult time for me, but I know these times only make me stronger."

USMNT in trouble at Copa without Sergiño Dest & would Alexi Lalas return to a front office role?

USMNT in trouble at Copa without Sergiño Dest & would Alexi Lalas return to a front office role?

The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games.

Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

At the Copa America, the U.S. opens against Bolivia on June 23, faces Panama four days later and closes the first round against Uruguay on July 1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Copa América
United States
Sergino Dest
share
Get more from 3A (Copa) Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes