Barcelona sends USMNT defender Sergiño Dest out on loan to PSV for season

Published Aug. 21, 2023 5:11 p.m. ET

Barcelona reached a deal to loan American defender Sergiño Dest to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on Monday until the end of the season.

Barcelona said PSV has an option to make the transfer permanent, while the Spanish club "reserves the right to a percentage of any future sale of the player." The percentage was not disclosed.

The Netherlands-born Dest will join fellow American Ricardo Pepi, the forward who joined PSV last month on a five-year contract. Barcelona reached a deal to loan American defender Sergiño Dest to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on Monday until the end of the season.

"PSV were in touch with me every day and expressed a keen desire to get me on board, which was a good feeling," Dest said. "I’m still the same player but I’ve gained a lot of experience and I’ve hopefully acquired a higher efficiency. I can’t wait to make my debut."

PSV’s technical director is former U.S. international Earnie Stewart.

"Sergiño Dest was keen to join us, which we obviously liked," Stewart said. "He is a very skilful and creative defender who can help the team with his explosive power and attacking intentions."

The 22-year-old Dest played for Dutch club Ajax before joining Barcelona in 2020, where he made 72 appearances — 56 as a starter. He played last season on loan to AC Milan.

Dest’s former Barcelona teammate, Luuk de Jong, also plays for PSV.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

