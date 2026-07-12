FIFA Men's World Cup
Senegal Fires Men's Football Coach Pape Thiaw After World Cup Exit
FIFA Men's World Cup

Senegal Fires Men's Football Coach Pape Thiaw After World Cup Exit

Published Jul. 12, 2026 11:12 a.m. ET

Senegal fired its men’s football coach Pape Thiaw, according to a statement issued by the national federation on Sunday.

The Senegalese Football Federation added that Thiaw's technical staff were also dismissed.

The decision followed Senegal’s elimination in the round of 32 at the ongoing World Cup.

"After an evaluation of the performance of the national team and its prospects, the Executive Committee believes that a change is necessary in the interest of Senegalese football," the federation said.

Thiaw, 45, was appointed in 2024 and led the West African nation to a disputed continental title in Morocco earlier this year before the victory was overturned by the Confederation of African Football. Senegal has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport about appealing the decision.

Senegal was eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium despite leading 2-0 with roughly five minutes of regulation time remaining. The team also came close to elimination in the group stage after losses to France and Norway.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star GameWatch England vs. Argentina Watch England vs. ArgentinaWatch France vs. Spain Watch France vs. Spain
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes