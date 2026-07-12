Senegal Fires Men's Football Coach Pape Thiaw After World Cup Exit

Senegal fired its men’s football coach Pape Thiaw, according to a statement issued by the national federation on Sunday.

The Senegalese Football Federation added that Thiaw's technical staff were also dismissed.

The decision followed Senegal’s elimination in the round of 32 at the ongoing World Cup.

"After an evaluation of the performance of the national team and its prospects, the Executive Committee believes that a change is necessary in the interest of Senegalese football," the federation said.

Thiaw, 45, was appointed in 2024 and led the West African nation to a disputed continental title in Morocco earlier this year before the victory was overturned by the Confederation of African Football. Senegal has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport about appealing the decision.

Senegal was eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium despite leading 2-0 with roughly five minutes of regulation time remaining. The team also came close to elimination in the group stage after losses to France and Norway.

Reporting by The Associated Press.