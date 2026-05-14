Robert Lewandowski Eyed By Saudi Pro League Club With Barcelona Exit Likely

Robert Lewandowski is moving closer to a sensational exit from Barcelona as interest from the Saudi Pro League intensifies.

The veteran striker is reportedly on the verge of accepting a life-changing financial package to head to the Middle East this summer.

Al-Hilal lead the race for Barcelona star

The future of Lewandowski at the Nou Camp is under serious scrutiny following reports that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have submitted a formal contract offer.

According to WP Sportowe Fakty, the Riyadh-based club is determined to land the 37-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking ranks with yet another global icon.

While various clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, and MLS side Chicago Fire have been linked with the Poland international in recent weeks, Al-Hilal have emerged as the frontrunners.

The Saudi giants are reportedly close to securing his signature, with sources suggesting that Lewandowski is "close to accepting" the proposal that would end his stint in La Liga.

Staggering financial terms on the table

The scale of the offer is truly unprecedented, even by the standards of the Saudi Pro League's recent spending spree.

Lewandowski has been offered a staggering salary of €90 million per season to make the move.

This would comfortably represent the most lucrative contract of his illustrious career, overshadowing his current earnings in Catalonia.

Despite previous reports from Spanish outlet AS suggests that geopolitical concerns might deter the striker from moving to the Middle East, the sheer scale of the financial package appears to have changed the landscape.

With Barcelona's ongoing financial challenges, a move for their highest earner could provide significant relief to the club's wage bill.

A potential reunion with European icons

If Lewandowski completes the move to Al-Hilal, he would join an ultra-ambitious squad managed by former Inter boss Simone Inzaghi.

The team already boasts an array of stars, including former Real Madrid striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, alongside Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Riyadh outfit has been aggressive in its recruitment, adding Theo Hernandez and Darwin Nunez to a roster that also features Malcom.

Joining such a star-studded lineup would ensure that Lewandowski remains part of a project aimed at dominating the Asian continental scene, even as he moves away from Europe's elite leagues.

The trade-off for a Middle Eastern adventure

A move to Saudi Arabia would signal the end of Lewandowski’s pursuit of records in the Champions League, where he has been one of the most prolific scorers in history.

Transitioning to the Saudi Pro League would mean stepping away from the highest level of European competition to become the new face of Al-Hilal's title ambitions.

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