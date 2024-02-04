English Premier League Gio Reyna makes debut off bench for Nottingham Forest in 1-1 draw at Bournemouth Published Feb. 4, 2024 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Gio Reyna made his debut for Nottingham Forest as a second-half substitute in the team's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

The United States midfielder came on in the 78th minute, four days after signing from Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Forest had equalized by then, with Callum Hudson-Odoi's curling 45th-minute strike canceling out the opener in the fifth minute from Justin Kluivert when he scored from close range at a corner.

Hudson-Odoi's match came to a premature end after Bournemouth substitute Philip Billing clipped the back of his Achilles, with Billing sent off in the 84th by referee Rebecca Welch, who was booed off the field by the home support.

Dominic Solanke needed one goal to draw level with Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the chase to finish as the league's top scorer, but the Bournemouth striker struggled for chances at Vitality Stadium.

Forest moved two points clear of the relegation zone.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

