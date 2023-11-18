Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Vinícius Junior expected to miss nearly two months
Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Vinícius Junior expected to miss nearly two months

Updated Nov. 18, 2023 10:51 a.m. ET

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior tore a leg muscle while playing with Brazil's national team in South American World Cup qualifying, the Spanish club said Saturday.

Madrid said medical exams showed Vinícius has a muscle tear in his left leg. He was injured in Brazil's 2-1 loss at Colombia on Friday, having to be substituted before halftime.

Madrid did not give a timetable for Vinícius' recovery, but that type of injury can sideline players for about two months.

Vinícius "has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring. His recovery will be monitored," the club said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madrid has already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. It is two points behind leader Girona after 13 rounds in the Spanish league.

The 23-year-old Vinícius has scored six goals for Madrid this season, including three in the team's last two matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Real Madrid Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 11 Blazin' 5: Who wins Eagles-Chiefs?

NFL Week 11 Blazin' 5: Who wins Eagles-Chiefs?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes