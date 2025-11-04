Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappe: Cristiano Ronaldo Remains the 'Reference'

In partnership with

Kylian Mbappe has played down comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and insisted that the Portuguese forward remains the 'reference' at Real Madrid.

The French striker has been in devastating form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 13 goals in 11 La Liga games, and is once again showing why he is one of the very best players in the world and a worthy comparison to the legendary Ronaldo.

Mbappe back to his best

Mbappe did not enjoy the best first season since completing his dream switch to the Spanish giants. Despite scoring an impressive 31 goals in 34 league appearances, any small success the forward could have enjoyed was gazumped by his former side Paris Saint-Germain lifting the Champions League. The Parisians were triumphant playing a free-flowing and highly energetic game, a style of play which Mbappe refused to mould his game to, much to former coach Luis Enrique’s ire.

The forward had ditched PSG in favour of Madrid in order to lift Europe’s biggest competition, becoming a laughing stock when Los Blancos were thrashed by Arsenal and Enrique’s men would go on to claim their first European title.

Out to correct the wrongs of the previous campaign, Mbappe has started 2025-26 on fire. The Frenchman has been pivotal to Madrid’s dominance in La Liga, losing just one game in the division against Atletico Madrid and sitting seven points clear at the top of the table. Title rivals Barcelona can close the gap to five points, but are already at a disadvantage having lost last weekend’s El Clasico, courtesy of a magnificent Mbappe display.

Forward proud of Ronaldo comparison

Following the game against Barcelona, Mbappe was gaining comparisons to some of Madrid’s finest talents throughout history. Netting in his fourth consecutive Clasico, Mbappe became only the third person to match that record, joining Ballon d’Or winners Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in the exclusive club.

Being the next Ronaldo is not something Mbappe aspires for. Speaking to Marca, the 26-year-old was asked whether he can surpass the Portuguese great’s achievements in Spain. Mbappe was quick to quash any suggestion that he could be compared with his idol.

"Everyone knows that Cristiano is the reference in Madrid, the number one. I’ve been here for a year and a half and he was here for nine years," he said. "I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different. I want to make my way."

Mbappe added that he is incredibly proud to be mentioned alongside the current Al-Nassr number seven, but expressed he is only focusing on helping the team perform well. The Frenchman said that this is the way he believes he can help the club win "as many titles as possible."

Gyokeres and Salah beaten to Golden Boot

With his goalscoring exploits still intact, Mbappe is well on his way to emulating Ronaldo. Despite the clamour surrounding his supposedly disappointing first season in the white of Madrid, the club’s number 10 collected the European Golden Boot last week.

His 31 La Liga goals in 2024-25 equated to 62 points and meant he finished top of the pile of elite strikers across the continent. He edged out Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres (58.5 points) and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (58) to claim the individual award and further cement his place as one of football’s elite.

Mbappe seeks more history

Adding the trophy to his already endless collection, Mbappe became the only player in history to win the European Golden Shoe, the World Cup Golden Boot and the Champions League Golden Boot.

Now, Mbappe is desperate to add club honours. A first La Liga and Champions League trophy will no doubt be all the striker is dreaming about, but there remains a long way to go this season before he gets his hands on silverware draped in the white ribbons of Los Blancos.

Mbappe has a chance to expel more of last season’s demons when the Spanish club travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool. He will be relishing the chance to find the back of the net after he embarrassingly fluffed his lines from the penalty spot in 2024.