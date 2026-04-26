Real Madrid 'Aware' José Mourinho Seeks Return As Benfica Release Clause Looms

José Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a return to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese tactician believes he has unfinished business in Spain and with a unique release clause in his Benfica contract expiring soon, Los Blancos have a narrow window to secure his services as they evaluate their managerial options.

Mourinho communicates return desire

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho is eyeing a second stint in charge at Real.

While the veteran coach currently manages Benfica, he has shifted his focus back to the Santiago Bernabéu as Madrid assess their long-term plans.

"Real Madrid is already aware of Mourinho’s desire to return. He has made it clear to those close to him that he would like a second chance at the club. Real Madrid will soon decide who their next manager will be," Romano said regarding the manager's ambitions.

Release clause deadline approaching

Although the manager is under contract in Lisbon, a legal loophole could facilitate a swift and cost-free exit.

Reports suggest his agreement includes a specific break clause allowing him to depart without a fee if a deal is completed within a strict timeframe.

This vital clause expires roughly 10 days after Benfica play their final match of the current campaign, anticipated around mid-May.

Competition for the managerial role

Despite his enthusiasm, Mourinho is not the undisputed front-runner to take over the dugout. Real Madrid are currently conducting a comprehensive market evaluation, and several high-profile candidates reportedly sit higher on their wishlist.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has emerged as a preferred option for the hierarchy, while Mauricio Pochettino remains under serious consideration, largely benefiting from Florentino Perez's long-standing admiration.

Consequently, Mourinho faces substantial competition to convince decision-makers that his tactical brilliance and prior experience navigating the immense pressure of the Spanish capital make him the ideal candidate for the job.

José Mourinho’s tenure at Real Madrid (2010–2013) was mostly defined by a fierce rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. He transformed Madrid into a lethal counter-attacking force, peaking in the 2011–12 season where they won La Liga with an unprecedented 100 points and 121 goals.

While he broke Barça’s domestic dominance and ended Madrid’s "Round of 16 curse" in the Champions League, his time ended in bitterness. Dressing room rifts with Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos eventually overshadowed his tactical brilliance, leaving a complicated yet transformative legacy.

What the future holds for Madrid

Looking ahead, the ball is firmly in Madrid's court as they prepare to make a definitive choice.

Even if the club miss the mid-May free-transfer window, hiring Mourinho later remains a low-risk economic gamble.

For now, though, Alvaro Arbeloa remains in charge of the senior team, and will be back on the touchline when Real take on Espanyol in their next La Liga game.