New Portugal Boss Jorge Jesus: 'Cristiano Ronaldo Is Never Going To Be A Problem'

Jesus Stands By His Captain

The 71-year-old manager, who signed a four-year contract to lead the nation through to the 2030 World Cup, believes that Ronaldo still has plenty to offer on the international stage despite his advancing age.

Speaking to the media about his selection policy, Jorge Jesus was emphatic about the Al-Nassr star's role. "As long as he’s playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team," Jesus explained. The coach clearly values the 41-year-old's presence, describing him as a "symbol of Portuguese football" who carries immense weight within the dressing room.

Building On Saudi Success

The relationship between Jesus and Ronaldo is built on a solid foundation of recent success. The pair worked closely together at Al-Nassr, where they celebrated Saudi Pro League title glory before Jesus moved on to the national team hot seat.

Jesus dismissed any suggestions that managing such a high-profile figure would cause friction during his tenure. "I haven’t spoken with [Ronaldo] yet. [He] is never going to be a problem for the national team. Not for the national team, nor for me," he added. "I had great pleasure working with him this past year, [it’s] easy to work with him."

A New Era After Martinez

The appointment of Jesus marks a significant shift for Portugal following their disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup. The

Martinez was transparent in his exit, stating: "I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I think that, without winning it, there’s no point in continuing. The board and the president now have the opportunity to choose the new manager… my contract ends today." That opportunity has been seized by Jesus, who now inherits

The Road To 2030

While the immediate focus is on the UEFA Nations League clash against Wales in September, the long-term goal is the 2030 World Cup, which Portugal will co-host alongside Spain and Morocco. Jesus arrives with an elite resume, having won three league titles with Benfica and a historic domestic treble during his time with Al-Nassr's rival Al-Hilal.

The challenge for the veteran tactician will be balancing the integration of Portugal's "golden generation" of young talents with the legacy of Ronaldo. By confirming CR7's involvement from day one, Jesus is betting on the forward's professionalism and fitness to guide the team through this critical transitional period and toward potential silverware on home soil.