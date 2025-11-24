France World Cup Winner Paul Pogba Returns to Action After 800-Day Layoff

In partnership with

Paul Pogba completed one of the sports longest and most scrutinised journeys back to the pitch on Sunday, making his Monaco debut after 811 days away from competitive soccer. The former Manchester United midfielder stepped onto the grass at Roazhon Park in the 85th minute, greeted by a ripple of applause from travelling supporters who knew how much the moment meant to him.

An 811-day wait ends in Brittany

The timing, however, could not soften the scoreline. Monaco were already trailing 4-0 to Rennes, a match derailed by a sloppy defensive display and a red card for captain Denis Zakaria before half-time. Pogba entered knowing the contest was lost, but the symbolism of his return overshadowed the result. Mika Biereth struck a consolation goal deep into injury time, but the 4-1 defeat, Monaco’s second by the same scoreline in consecutive weeks, dropped Sebastien Pocognoli’s side to eighth in Ligue 1. For Pogba, this night was not about the numbers, but about getting to do what he loves the most.

From doping ban to redemption

Pogba’s comeback comes after a turbulent period that threatened to end his career prematurely. In August 2023, while contracted to Juventus, he tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), leading to a provisional suspension and a four-year ban issued in February 2024. Pogba insisted the incident resulted from unknowingly taking a contaminated supplement, a view his legal team argued successfully, leading to the ban being reduced and allowing his return in March 2025. Juventus mutually terminated his contract in late 2024, leaving the 2018 World Cup winner without a club or competitive minutes for more than two years. Monaco took the gamble and now Pogba is back on the pitch.

"There were a lot of emotions. I was happy, but there's a bit of sadness with the result," he told Ligue 1+.

"We've come a long way. Today was a step to take. I did it, and I'm happy about that. As for the rest, we're a bit gutted to have lost. I feel good; there's been a lot of hard work. I still need time to get fit and play 90 minutes. But that will come with time. We're training for it. We're going to try to help the team as much as possible. It felt strange at first to be back on the plane with the group. I've settled in well. We have a very good group. We're getting back into the right routine."

According to L’Equipe, Monaco’s medical staff will now follow a phased reintroduction: gradually increasing his time on the pitch, with the ultimate goal of reaching consecutive 90-minute matches with only three days’ recovery in between. He still dreams of representing France at the 2026 World Cup, believing that one last chapter with Les Bleus is within his grasp. With 91 caps and 11 goals, Pogba views Ligue 1 as a lifeline to force his way into Didier Deschamps's squad.

"The objectives? In the short term, to get back to 100%, play 90 minutes, and contribute as much as possible to my team," he said. "Today, it's about playing with my team. The World Cup is a long way off. Today, there's step 1, step 2. If I were to do the World Cup, it would be a bonus."

A leader beyond the touchline

Pocognoli has repeatedly emphasised that Pogba’s value to Monaco extends beyond his passing range or physical power. The Belgian coach sees Pogba as an internal pillar, a mentor and a bridge between young talents and the expectations of elite football.

"During one of my first internal meetings, I spoke about the club’s legacy. I believe that leaders, like Paul, must pass on their knowledge to the next generation, to the fans, to everyone involved with the club," he stated. "These experienced players must mentor the younger ones. I have to make sure they succeed. The more leaders we have, the more the pressure is distributed. If Paul is used effectively, the group can benefit from his influence."

Pafos challenge up next for Poba

After 811 days, countless medical tests, legal battles, emotional turbulence and physical frustration, Pogba is back on the pitch. Monaco are currently eighth in the table but are just two points behind fourth-placed Strasbourg. Their next challenge is against PSG in Ligue 1 on November 29, and Pogba will be raring to rack up more minutes under his belt. Pogba added: "It depends on the coach. I'll do everything I can to be there and help the team." The road ahead remains long. But at last, he’s walking it again.