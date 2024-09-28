English Premier League Pep Guardiola tired of being asked how to replace the 'irreplaceable' Rodri Published Sep. 28, 2024 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

How do you replace the irreplaceable?

Pep Guardiola is already tired of that question.

The Manchester City manager began his quest to find the solution to the season-long absence of influential central midfielder Rodri in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday.

It was the first league game since Rodri was ruled out until next season because of ACL damage and Guardiola fielded Rico Lewis — a full back playing out of position — and Mateo Kovacic in central midfield at St. James' Park, with Bernardo Silva coming off the wing to help out in the middle late in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three performed well, according to Guardiola, but they won't be able to replicate Rodri, the Spain international who is a contender to win the Ballon d'Or for 2024 next month.

"Guys, I’m going to tell you — I know you’re going to ask me all the time — of course you’re going to miss Rodri, his physicality, his presence. I know," said Guardiola, who described his fellow Spaniard as "irreplaceable" this week.

"But he’s not there. So I’m judging Kovacic and Rico and Bernardo after, and the wingers with Jack (Grealish) and how we have played. And it was exceptional, so it’s simple."

Guardiola is used to innovating his tactics, and he has a job on his hands in the coming months to devise a plan to cover for Rodri, who is so important in conducting City's attacking play and protecting the defense.

Ilkay Gundogan is another option as the holding midfielder, while Kevin De Bruyne can also play deeper, though he is out injured at the moment along with winger Oscar Bobb and defender Nathan Ake.

"I would love Rodri to be here and Oscar Bobb be here and Kevin be here and Ake be here. I would love it," Guardiola said. "But it is what it is."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English Premier League Man. City Spain

share