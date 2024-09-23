English Premier League Man City midfielder Rodri reportedly suffers season-ending ACL injury Published Sep. 23, 2024 5:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will reportedly miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL tear in his right knee during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, ESPN reported Monday.

Rodri was forced to leave the field in the 20th minute of Sunday's Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium after sustaining the injury while jostling with Arsenal's Thomas Partey in the box.

The Spain international had already been floored after a collision with Kai Havertz right after kickoff.

The loss of Rodri will be a significant blow for Man. City. The 28-year-old, who was voted the player of the tournament at Euro 2024, is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or.

Man City currently sits at 4-1-0 and in first place in the Premier League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

