Pep Guardiola reportedly agrees to contract extension at Man City
Pep Guardiola reportedly agrees to contract extension at Man City

Updated Nov. 19, 2024 7:50 p.m. ET

Pep Guardiola has agreed to a contract extension to stay at Manchester City for at least another season, according to British media reports.

Guardiola, whose contract was due to expire at the end of this season, has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining City in 2016. City has won six Premier League titles in seven years and won the Champions League.

City has not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year.

Under the Catalan coach, City became the first team to win four straight English league titles. He also led City to the treble in 2023, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season — matching Manchester United's achievement in 1999.

Guardiola's apparent decision to stay also comes as City faces a slew of alleged financial breaches. Punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

