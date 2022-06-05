UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. France, lines, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

France and Croatia seek its first win in UEFA Nation's League play as the teams battle Monday in Split, Croatia.

The Group A1 match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadion Poljud, and can be seen on FS1.

Should bettors back France to bounce back from the 2-1 loss to Denmark, or should they favor Croatia to regain form after a 3-0 loss to Austria?

Here's how to bet the Croatia-France match — moneyline, draw, over/ under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

The mach will feature Croatia's Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and France's Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), who both play in Spain's La Liga. Modric won the Ballon d'Or ("Golden Ball") and Greizmann was third in voting in 2016.

At FOX Bet, France's World Cup odds are +550 (bet $10 to win $65.50 total), third-best. Croatia is +5000 (bet $10 to win $510). France won the World Cup in 2018, with Croatia placing third.

France's Kylian Mbappe is the second betting favorite (+800 at Fox Bet, bet $10 to win $90 total) to be the top goal scorer at the World Cup.

France is 6-0-2 all-time against Croatia.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big matchup.

Croatia vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ET Monday on FS1 (odds via FOX Bet)*

France: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Croatia: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Notable prop bets

Antoine Griezmann to score first and Karim Benzema to score last: +300 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Presnel Kimpembe and Modric both to score: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Antoine Griezmann to score and France to win (bet boost): +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Andrej Kramaric to score first (bet boost): +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Christopher Nkunku to score before 09:59: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

France to win, over 3.5 Goals and Aurelien Tchouameni to score: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Over 8.5 total corner kicks: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Under 8.5 total corner kicks: -105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

*odds as of 6/5/2022

What does FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre say about Monday's match? Let's jump into his best bet.

"It’s understandable why France (-111) is the heavy favorite here: Not only has Croatia never beaten Les Bleus in eight all-time meetings, they’ve lost three competitive matches in a row, including two in the 2020-21 Nations League following France’s win in the 2018 World Cup final," McIntyre said.

"Croatia isn’t going to break that streak on Monday. The aging side is coming off a 3-0 home loss to Austria. But that embarrassment will force Luka Modric & Co. to play like their hair is on fire Monday, and it’s not a stretch to think they’re both capable of and due for a draw (+210 ) in front of their own fans against a French side that dropped its opener (to Denmark) and will likely be without star forward Kylian Mbappe, who limped off the field against the Danes.

PICK: Draw +210 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $31 total)

So are you picking Modric and Croatia, or Griezmann, Mbappe and France? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

