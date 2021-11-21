FIFA Club World Cup World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team, picks one year before Qatar 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Exactly one year from today, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar. And if you can hardly wait for all of the soccer festivities, you're in luck — and not just because of all of FOX Sports' coverage starting this week.

For the first time, FOX Bet has unveiled the odds to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with lines for over 60 nations, from perennial favorites Brazil (the 2022 betting favorites, at +550) to the USMNT (+6600) and many more.

While so much can and will happen between now and then, we're diving in early to break down all the odds with FOX Sports soccer experts Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and David Mosse on a special World Cup edition of Lalas' "State of the Union" podcast.

First things first, though. One year from Qatar, here are the 2022 World Cup odds for every country via FOX Bet.

Brazil +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

France +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Spain +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

England +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Germany +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Argentina +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Italy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Belgium +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Portugal +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Netherlands +2000 (bet $10 to win $210.00 total)

Denmark +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Uruguay +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Croatia +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

USA +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Colombia +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Chile +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Sweden +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Serbia +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Mexico +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Switzerland +12500 (bet $10 to in $1260 total)

Turkey +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Ukraine +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Russia +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Qatar +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Poland +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Paraguay +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Norway +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Wales +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Ghana +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Cameroon +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Japan +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Algeria +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Senegal +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Egypt +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Ecuador +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Romania +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

China +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Peru +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Nigeria +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Morocco +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Montenegro +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Ivory Coast +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

South Korea +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Canada +5000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Iran +75000 (bet $10 to win $7510 total)

Costa Rica +75000 (bet $10 to win $7510 total)

South Africa +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010.00 total)

Scotland +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010.00 total)

Northern Ireland +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010.00 total)

Finland +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010.00 total)

Tunisia +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Saudi Arabia +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

Honduras +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010.00 total)

Panama +200000 (bet $10 to win $20,010.00 total)

So, which countries are our experts putting their money on right now, before the lines move too much?

Well, despite the fact the betting favorite hasn't won a World Cup since Spain in 2010, our panel was unanimous in its belief that Brazil is a solid pick for your money one year before the 2022 tournament kicks off.

"Well, having Brazil as the favorite doesn't come as a surprise," Holden said. "How good they've been in World Cup qualifying matches can attest to that, but it's also a Brazilian team that goes in every tournament as one of the betting favorites."

And perhaps most importantly, Holden explained that the World Cup not being in Europe is huge for Brazil: "The last World Cup they won, 2002, was in South Korea and Japan. Now, in Qatar, they're going to be in the Middle East, away from Europe, where European teams tend to perform well. So that's something all the South American teams can be thankful for."

PICK: Brazil +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

But as our squad pointed out, there are a number of nations who can arguably come away with a win in 2022. Holden, for one, believes that Italy is a solid bet right now at +1000, as their odds are slightly longer than they might otherwise be given that Italy haven't qualified quite yet:

"I like Italy. The Euros champions now face the question of if they qualify. And that's why it's an opportunity right now, if you get an early bet in on Italy."

PICK: Italy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

And as for a light bet on the USMNT at +6600, Holden asks: Why not?

"The USA — look, this might not be our year. Sure. Maybe. But if we qualify, for +6600, that's pretty good money there. If you bet ten bucks on the US, a team we all want to be so bullish and excited about? You're going to win $660? All right!"

PICK: United States +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Soccer is a romantic game, to be sure, and our crew offered up a few more romantic bets one year out from Qatar. While Holden's single best bet is in reality Brazil, if he were wagering with Lalas' money, he'd put it all on Germany (+900) or even Argentina (+1000), the latter to have a "vested interest" in rooting for Messi to finally win a World Cup.

PICK: Germany +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

PICK: Argentina +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Although Lalas likes Brazil, too, his best bet at this stage is Germany Then again, if he were wagering Holden's money, he'd roll with Belgium (+1200), a team that "at some point has to come good" and turn its potential into results.

PICK: Belgium +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

So, what else do you need to know about World Cup odds for 2022?

From a historical perspective, upper-echelon teams tend to do perform well on the big stage. Since 2002, the winners have been mostly chalk: France in 2018 (fourth-best odds), Germany in 2014 (second-best odds), Spain in 2010 (best odds), Italy in 2006 (sixth-best odds), and Brazil in 2002 (fourth-best odds).

Brazil, this year's favorite, has won five times and is the only country to have played in every tournament. Superstars Neymar and Alisson hope to lead their squad back to victory and end Brazil's twenty-year drought.

Reigning World Cup champion France has the second-best odds at FOX Bet to take home the gold trophy in Qatar. And as Mosse mentioned, Les Bleus are aiming to break the champion's hex; three straight defending champs have been bounced in the group stage (and four of the past five).

Of course, the French national team have proven that they remain a formidable contender as they defeated both Belgium and Spain to capture their first UEFA Nations League title in October 2021. The team is led by star Kylian Mbappé and N’golo Kante and Aurelien Tchouamani add necessary protection to the midfield that makes this team so tough to defeat. That's a recipe for a "fascinating" bet at +600, according to Mosse, to see if France can repeat.

PICK: France +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Rounding out the top tier are Spain and England, both listed by FOX Bet at +700 to hoist the trophy. It's Spain's energetic, young roster with players like Eric García, Unai Simón and Dani Olmo that puts them near the top of the pack. England's national team is also full of young talent who have the potential to help the Three Lions finally graduate from bridesmaid to bride. England will be led by Harry Kane, the 2018 Golden Boot winner. They are also hoping the midfield duo of Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice could be the tandem to have a nation sing, "It's coming home."

After all, at this point in the calendar, hope should spring eternal. The globe's grandest stage is more magical that way. And if you sprinkle in a few bets starting as soon as, well, now, things can be even more fun as you watch players like Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Senegal's Sadio Mané qualify, compete for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, and help their teams win next year.

&amp;nbsp;

