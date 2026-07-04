Ancelotti: Neymar 'Can Play 90 Minutes' For Brazil vs. Norway

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward Neymar is finally fit enough to feature for a full 90 minutes at the World Cup. The Italian tactician also candidly admitted that the country's all-time leading goalscorer is deeply unhappy with his restricted substitute role.

Neymar Overcomes Calf Injury

Neymar could finally play a prominent role for Brazil at the tournament after completely overcoming a troublesome right calf injury. The 34-year-old forward has endured a frustrating campaign, registering just a single 14-minute cameo off the bench during the group stage victory over Scotland. However, concerns regarding his match fitness have now been officially dispelled by his manager, handing the Seleção a massive offensive boost ahead of their encounter against Norway at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Ancelotti Evaluates Fitness Levels

During an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, Ancelotti offered a detailed assessment of how Neymar is managing life on the sidelines.

When questioned whether he would continue to hold the forward in reserve for a potential extra-time period — having kept him unused on the bench against Japan for that exact reason — the veteran Italian tactician highlighted Neymar's maturity and ability to dictate matches.

He stated: "The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on [the pitch]."

The former Real Madrid head coach then responded directly to queries regarding the forward's physical capacity to last a full match: "Yes. He can play 90 minutes."

Neymar Handles Bench Role

Addressing the emotional challenges of a world-class player being named among the substitutes, the boss offered praise for his exemplary conduct: "He is not happy, but he is behaving very well.

"He is training very well. Neymar is highly respectful, amiable, and loved by his teammates. He is an important character in the squad because he possesses immense quality and is a very humble person. I am very happy with him. And obviously, he wants to play, just as he always has."

When asked if Neymar had openly demanded an inclusion in the starting XI, the head coach clarified the internal dynamic: "He doesn't directly say 'I want to play,' but that desire is quite clear. And it’s a positive thing. A player cannot be happy sitting on the bench."

Scintillating Attacking Showdown Awaits

Brazil faces a demanding test in the round of 16 against an in-form Norway side led by prolific striker Erling Haaland. The Seleção enter the clash on a seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, heavily relying on the stellar form of Vinícius Júnior. Neutralizing Norway's physical aerial threat while successfully utilizing Neymar’s creative brilliance at any stage of the match will likely be paramount if Ancelotti’s men are to book a quarter-final berth.