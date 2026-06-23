How to Watch New Zealand vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
New Zealand and Belgium meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.
New Zealand drew 2-2 with Iran in their opener and lost to Egypt 1-3 in their second match, with midfielder Elijah Just scoring twice across the two matches. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in their opener and drew 0-0 with Iran in their second match, finishing their second match with 10 men after Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 65th minute.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch New Zealand vs. Belgium
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Belgium vs Iran Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
New Zealand vs. Belgium Odds
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