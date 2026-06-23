How to Watch New Zealand vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

New Zealand and Belgium meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

New Zealand drew 2-2 with Iran in their opener and lost to Egypt 1-3 in their second match, with midfielder Elijah Just scoring twice across the two matches. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in their opener and drew 0-0 with Iran in their second match, finishing their second match with 10 men after Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 65th minute.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Belgium

When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Group Standings

Belgium vs Iran Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Belgium and Iran in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Derek Rae and Rob Green.

New Zealand vs. Belgium Odds

Learn more about New Zealand vs. Belgium and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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