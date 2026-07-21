New Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus Says He Won't Make Drastic Changes To Squad

Newly-appointed Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has insisted he will refrain from making wholesale changes to the squad following their premature World Cup exit. The former Al-Nassr manager confirmed that his upcoming selection will closely resemble the previous group, keeping the door firmly open for veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jesus Plans Minimal Changes

Portugal's new manager Jesus, who signed a four-year deal to lead the national team until the 2030 World Cup, has asserted he will not fundamentally overhaul the squad composition ahead of his Nations League debut. The 71-year-old feels limited preparation time makes major experimentation a risky move following their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 exit. This pragmatic approach strongly signals that 41-year-old Ronaldo remains part of his core plans.

Coach Addresses Squad Continuity

The former Al-Nassr tactician reassured the public that he will only alter a few names from the group that featured in North America. Speaking to Canal 11, Jesus stated: "People might think that the new manager is going to come in and change a lot of players. That won't happen. I'm not stupid. On top of that, I don't have enough time to bring in several players who weren't called up this time."

He continued: "Over the next four years, new players will undoubtedly emerge, [but] it won't stray far from those who were called up [for the 2026 World Cup]. Two or three new players, something along those lines, it won't stray far from that."

Focus Turns To Performance

While retaining the core framework including Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, Jesus demands a significant step-up in performance levels to remain competitive on the European stage.

Addressing national team standards, Jesus added: "If the national team doesn't play better than they did at the World Cup, I won't do any better. Together with my coaching staff, we have to play better, otherwise, we'll just keep chasing a dream we've had for years.

"We have great players, but we don't win much. We won the Euros 10 years ago, and we've won two Nations Leagues, which isn't the most important competition, but it is the hardest competition because you're always up against the best European teams. Just last year, Portugal, France, Germany, and Spain reached the finals."

New Era Begins Soon

The manager's first test arrives in Portugal's Nations League Group A4 opener against Wales on September 24. Clarity over Ronaldo's international future now rests with Jesus after they won the Saudi Pro League title together at Al-Nassr last season. Their national team reunion is expected to anchor the initial transition into their new era.