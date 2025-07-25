MLS
MLS Suspends Lionel Messi And Jordi Alba For Skipping All-Star Game
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping its All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

Messi and Alba did not suit up for the match between the MLS and Liga MX of Mexico despite being voted to the game. Messi did not play to rest amid a packed schedule and Alba was dealing with a previous injury.

Per MLS rules, any player who doesn't participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match.

The players will miss Miami's home match Saturday against FC Cincinnati, which sits atop the Eastern Conference standings.

As Inter Miami awaited the league's decision, both Messi and Alba practiced with the club on Friday in anticipation of playing in Saturday's match.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision."

Garber added that the league will re-evaluate the policy and work with players to "determine how the rule should evolve."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

