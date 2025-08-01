MLS USA Goalkeeper Matt Turner Back in MLS, Re-Joins Revs on Loan From Lyon Updated Aug. 1, 2025 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Matt Turner is returning to his MLS roots as he looks to get back into position to compete for the starting job as the U.S. national team's goalkeeper.

Turner will join the New England Revolution on loan from French Ligue 1 club Lyon through June 2026, the Revolution announced Friday. The deal includes an option to purchase the contract of Turner, who will be a designated player on the Revolution's roster for the remainder of the 2025 season. He'll be eligible for targeted allocation money in 2026.

One of the reasons that Turner was displaced by New York City FC's Matt Freese as the U.S. starter at goalkeeper for the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in June and July was that he hadn't played consistently at the club level for France's Lyon.

Turner, 31, became the No. 1 U.S. goalkeeper ahead of the 2022 World Cup and had started 14 consecutive competitive matches for the U.S. and 23 of 24 before the Gold Cup.

Turner will now look to get back to that level in New England, where he made his pro debut in 2016.

He last played for New England in 2022, posting a 53.3% save percentage over five starts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience MLS New England Revolution II Matt Turner

ADVERTISEMENT

share