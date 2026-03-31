World Cup Roundup: 'Milwaukee Messi' Helps Bosnia & Herzegovina Stun Italy

Euphoria for Bosnia and Herzegovina and their Wisconsin-born hero. Despair for Italy who'll now have to watch the World Cup from home yet again. Tuesday's FIFA World Cup qualifiers had plenty of exciting moments.

Moment of the Day: 'Milwaukee Messi' Sends Bosnia to the World Cup

Stars can come from all shapes and sizes during the FIFA World Cup. This one is a Bosnian kid of American descent — from Wisconsin. Esmir Bajraktarevic mustered enough power that Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's left paw couldn't prevent his shot from reaching the back of the net.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy | FIFA World Cup 2026™ UEFA Qualifiers Highlights ⚽️ FOX Soccer

The 21-year-old from Appleton, Wisconsin, scored the decisive penalty, earning himself the nickname of "Milwaukee Messi" on as he sent Bosnia to the FIFA World Cup.

How did a kid from the Midwest end up representing Bosnia & Herzegovina and staring down one of the best keepers in the game with a World Cup spot on the line?

(Photo by Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Bajraktarevic spent time in the U.S. men's national team, including one appearance under former USA coach Gregg Berhalter in January 2024. But Bajraktarevic, a former New England Revolution winger who now plays at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, made the switch to represent the native country of his parents.

"I’m very proud of where I’m from," Bajraktarevic told the Blazing Musket about making the switch to Bosnia. "It means a lot to me. It’s how I was raised. I was raised in a Bosnian culture, so it’s everything."

He's now represented Bosnia in 14 matches and surely will be part of the 26-man squad that will take in the same group as Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

"I’m very proud every time I play for Bosnia," he told ESPN Netherlands in February. "It’s a different feeling. It’s where my parents come from, and it’s what I’ve always thought of myself as, as a Bosnian."

Bosnia and Hezergovina vs Italy FULL PENALTIES | FIFA World Cup 2026™ UEFA Qualifiers ⚽️ FOX Soccer

Goal of the Day: Pavel Sulc

And that's how you open a game. Pavel Sulc opened the scoring for Czechia with a volley in the third minute against Denmark. The Czechs crossed in a corner kick Denmark deflected to the feet of Sulc, and he powered into the top corner of the net. Czechia went on to beat Denmark in penalties to advance to the FIFA World Cup.

Assist of the Day: Yasin Ayari sets up Anthony Elanga

Midfielder Yasin Ayari had eyes in the back of his head. Without turning around, in stride, he laid off a pass with the side of his foot, setting up Anthony Elanga for Sweden's opening goal on Tuesday. Elanga matched Ayari's assist with an exciting finish, knocking it in off the crossbar. Sweden beat Poland 3-2.

Save of the Day: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma had a valiant performance in Italy's losing effort. He wasn't able to save any of Bosnia's four penalty shots, but he was able to stop 10 of their 11 efforts during the match. On a day when Bosnia and Herzegovina had 30 shots, and Italy played a man down for almost 90 minutes of action, Donnarumma allowed one goal. Despite his performance, Italy will miss the World Cup for a third straight time.

Man of the Matchday: Bosnian keeper Nikola Vasilj

While Donnarumma ruled regulation and overtime, it was Bosnian keeper Nikola Vasilj that had the final say. He was beaten on just one of Italy's three penalty shots. His best moment came in overtime when he raised both his arms, instinctively keeping out Pio Esposito's header.