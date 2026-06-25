FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico's Gilberto Mora Impresses In First World Cup Start, Could See Role Expand
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico's Gilberto Mora Impresses In First World Cup Start, Could See Role Expand

Published Jun. 25, 2026 4:24 p.m. ET

Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora scanned for options and threaded a pass to Jorge Sanchez, who collided with the Czech goalkeeper before Julian Quinones poked home the loose ball for a 2-0 lead.

It was the type of spark Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was looking for from an offense that had looked sluggish, even as the team won its first two matches of the World Cup and had already clinched a spot in the round of 32.

The 17-year-old Mora brought clarity to the Mexican front line during the final group-stage match — a 3-0 victory — by linking up with the forwards with a fluidity that Brian Gutierrez had lacked in the previous two games.

"Morita" became the youngest Mexican player to start a World Cup match. He surpassed the record held since the inaugural 1930 tournament by Manuel "Chaquetas" Rosas, who was 18 years, 88 days old.

"For me, it’s a dream come true — it’s what I’ve always worked for," Mora said after Wednesday's match. "It hasn’t fully sunk in what I’m achieving, but I’m happy and pleased.

"We wanted all three wins, and now we have to focus on what’s next. We have to keep working and give a little more, because tough opponents are coming up and we want to keep advancing."

MexicoExpectations Are Rising

Mexico had never before finished a group stage with three wins, and national expectations have mounted with each passing match, leading many fans to dream of advancing beyond the quarterfinals — the historic ceiling El Tri reached as hosts in 1970 and 1986.

Mora’s sudden impact is even more impressive considering his limited minutes: he made a brief cameo as a substitute against South Africa and sat out the South Korea match entirely. Now, the teenaged playmaker has the soccer world talking.

"We kept saying we wanted to see more of him, and the truth is he proved he’s a star," said Alberto García Aspe, a former Mexican national team player who is a Fox Sports analyst. "The pass for the second goal was impressive."

Mexico finished Group A with a perfect nine points. While their Round-of-32 opponent is still up in the air —slated to be a third-place finisher from another group — Mora’s performance has handed Aguirre a welcome selection headache heading into the single-elimination stage.

Gilberto MoraNew Generation

Mora already owns several records. In August 2024, he was the youngest to start and score in the Mexican first division at age 15. In January 2025, he was the youngest to debut for Mexico at 16.

Mora is the youngest of a new generation of players competing in their first World Cup. Joining him are midfielder Obed Vargas, 20, and full-back Mateo Chávez — a 22-year-old who scored the opening goal against the Czechs.

"Beyond their age, I have several young players who are thoroughly prepared," Aguirre said. "hey are a generation of young Mexicans who aren’t afraid of anything. This new generation is the future, and there is a solid foundation for what lies ahead."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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