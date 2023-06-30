Mexico
Mexico beats Haiti 3-1 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
Mexico beats Haiti 3-1 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

Jun. 30, 2023

Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Martín headed Uriel Antuna's cross past goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre for his 11th international goal. Haiti's Ricardo Adé gave Mexico a 2-0 lead with an own goal in the 56th when he poked in Jesús Gallardo's cross for Orbelín Pineda.

No. 87 Haiti scored its third goal in 11 matches against Mexico and first since 1981 when Danley Jean-Jacques evaded Johan Vásquez and headed Derrick Etienne's cross past Guillermo Ochoa in the 78th.

Santiago Giménez got his third international goal in the 83rd, poking in Antuna's cross.

No. 14 Mexico, which opened with a 4-0 rout of Honduras, closes Group B on Sunday against invited guest Qatar at Santa Clara, California. Haiti, which began with a 2-1 win over Qatar, plays Honduras at Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the doubleheader opener, Alberth Elis scored 5:45 into six scheduled minutes of second-half stoppage time, giving Honduras a 1-1 draw against Qatar. Tameem Mansour scored in the seventh minute.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

