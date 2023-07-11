FIFA Women's World Cup Megan Rapinoe's historic USWNT career: By the numbers Published Jul. 11, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By FOX Sports' Women's World Cup Research Team

United States women's national team legend Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday that she will retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Rapinoe still has the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to play for — her fourth career appearance — as well as the remainder of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season with OL Reign, but before she starts her final chapter in Australia and New Zealand, let's take a look at her storied career by the numbers.

2019 — The 2019 Women's World Cup belonged to Rapinoe. Not only did she win her second World Cup, but she took home to the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and the Golden Boot as the top goal-scorer. Rapinoe was also named FIFA Women's player of the year and received the second-ever Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2019.

199 — At 199 international caps, Rapinoe is one game away from becoming the fourth player in U.S. Soccer history to reach 200 caps. She made her senior international debut in 2006.

73 — Rapinoe has assisted 73 goals in international play, tied for third on the USWNT's all-time assists list with Abby Wambach. She will retire as one of just seven USWNT players to have contributed at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

63 — Rapinoe's 63 international goals currently have her at No. 10 on the USWNT's all-time goals list, but she can tie Christen Press (64) for the No. 9 spot with a goal at the Women's World Cup.

48 — Rapinoe is the all-time leading scorer for OL Reign (formerly the Seattle Reign) with 48 goals. She's also the only USWNT player still on their original NWSL club, having joined Seattle in 2013.

34 — Rapinoe became the oldest player ever to score in a Women's World Cup final in 2019 at 34 years, 2 days old. Sweden's Nils Liedholm holds the all-time record at 35 years, 264 days. Rapinoe will be 38 at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

25 — Rapinoe's 25 career assists with OL Reign are the most in club history and the sixth-most in NWSL history.

9 — Rapinoe has scored nine goals at the World Cup, tied with Alex Morgan for the all-time USWNT record.

4 — Rapinoe will play in her fourth World Cup in 2023. She was named to the USWNT's World Cup roster in June.

2 — Rapinoe has won two World Cups with the United States — a third in Australia and New Zealand would make her and four of her teammates — Alyssa Naeher, Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz and Morgan — the first players to win three consecutive World Cups.

