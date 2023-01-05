FIFA Women's World Cup Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith to miss January friendlies vs. New Zealand 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team will be without a couple of high-profile players for its upcoming trip to New Zealand, where it will play two matches against the Football Ferns in preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

Forwards Sophia Smith (foot) and Megan Rapinoe (ankle) are both nursing injuries and will not make the trip.

The good news is that the 24-player roster will include defender Emily Sonnett and forward Lynn Williams, both of whom return to the group after recovering from long-term injuries. Sonnet last played for the USWNT in the semifinal of the CONCACAF W Championship back in July, where she scored her first international goal against Costa Rica. She's been recovering from a foot injury, while Williams had hamstring surgery that kept her out of the entire 2022 NWSL season. She last played for the U.S. in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

The USWNT has never played a game in New Zealand, despite playing against the nation 19 times. This trip will provide valuable experience for the squad, which plays all three of its World Cup group stage matches in New Zealand.

And while it's summer there now, it will be winter by the time the tournament rolls around in July. This will give the U.S. a chance to become familiar with stadiums they'll play in later this year. The first friendly takes place Jan. 17 at Sky Stadium in Wellington and the second is on Jan. 20 at Eden Park in Auckland. Both matches will be available on HBO Max.

"We've been thinking about and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days," coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement.

"To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits, so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible, and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before."

The 2023 World Cup runs from July 20 through Aug. 20 and will be held across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. was drawn into Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and the winner of a Cameroon-Thailand-Portugal playoff that will be determined next month.

The Americans play all three group games in New Zealand, with its first against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22. It faces the Netherlands on July 27 and then the playoff-winner on Aug. 1.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) – January BioSteel Training Camp NZL

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 11), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 86)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 19/0), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 22/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 126/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 10/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 25/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 211/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 69/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 122/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 84/22), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 46/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 17/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 37/3)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 14/4), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 200/119), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 20/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 10/2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 82/25), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 47/14)

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @ LakenLitman .

Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more