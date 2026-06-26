Why USA Should Be 'Wary' Of Extending Mauricio Pochettino Through 2030 World Cup

United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been approached about extending his contract through the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle, as first reported by The Athletic on Friday and confirmed by our Doug McIntyre.

Pochettino led the U.S. to 2W-0D-1L in the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, which was good enough for the top spot in Group D, ahead of Australia, Paraguay and Türkiye. However, despite his success at the tournament so far, U.S. soccer legend and FOX Sports analyst Alexi Lalas thinks it's too early to extend the 54-year-old Argentinian through another World Cup cycle.

"I’m happy to wait," Lalas said. "I do not understand re-hiring a coach before the World Cup, especially in this case. Mauricio Pochettino’s only job was to make sure that the U.S. has a successful home World Cup — the jury is still out on that.

"So far, so good in terms of getting out of the group, which we’ve done before, and winning the group, which we’ve done before. We still have games to go."

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Pochettino signed on as the United States' head coach in September 2024, following a disastrous Copa América guest appearance from the Americans, in which they crashed out in the group stage. Since then, the U.S. has posted a record of 14 wins, 10 losses and two draws under Pochettino.

Pochettino is still searching for his trophy as the United States' head coach after failing to win the Concacaf Nations League and the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2025, but he has already led the U.S. to more wins at the World Cup than his predecessor Gregg Berhalter. In fact, prior to this tournament, the U.S. had not won multiple games at a World Cup since 2002.

"I don’t doubt that he has enjoyed his time," Lalas said. "I have actually enjoyed Mauricio Pochettino as a head coach, but I am wary of multiple cycles.I know he has only had half of a cycle, but it loses a little bit in the cycle, and I’d be wary about that. But ultimately, I want to see what he does with this team in the World Cup, and then you judge whether you continue on with him."

The U.S. will continue its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday, July 1 with a round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Los Angeles Stadium.