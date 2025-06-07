United States Could Mauricio Pochettino leave USMNT for Tottenham?: 'It's not realistic' Updated Jun. 7, 2025 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Since Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur made the decision to sack their manager, Ange Postecoglou, earlier this week, United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to a return to North London, where he managed from 2014 to 2019.

But the Argentine manager made it clear on Saturday that he's committed to the United States, while acknowledging the rumors surrounding his future.

"After I left in 2019, every time that I was free, and the place of the position of the manager or head coach in Tottenham Hotspur, my name is appearing on the list," Pochettino said following the United States' 2-1 loss to Turkey at Rentschler Field. "If you have seen the rumors, I think there are 100 coaches in the list. I think, don’t be worried about that.

"If something happened, you for sure you will see, but we cannot talk about this type of thing, because I think today, it’s not real. It's not realistic. And look at where I am, where we are. And the thing is, the answer is so clear, no? But we’re talking about it because it’s my club, like Newells or Espanyol."

Pochettino signed a two-year contract with the United States men's national team in September. He's expected to lead the USMNT at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT have lost their last three matches under Pochettino. He's the first manager to drop three straight matches since Jürgen Klinsmann in 2015.

The United States will play its final pre-Gold Cup exhibition match on Tuesday against Switzerland.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

