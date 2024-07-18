English Premier League
Manchester City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million
English Premier League

Manchester City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million

Updated Jul. 18, 2024 6:22 p.m. ET

Premier League champion Manchester City completed the signing of Brazil international Savinho on Thursday for a fee of 40 million euros ($43.6 million)

The 20-year-old forward — also known as Savio — has moved from City's sister club Troyes and signed a five-year contract.

Savinho spent last season on loan at another of City's sister clubs, Girona, and helped the team qualify for next season's Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me," the player said in a statement.

Savinho was one of the standout players in the Spanish league last year — scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

He was part of Brazil's squad for the Copa América and has played seven times for his country.

"Savinho is a very exciting player and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him," City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said. "What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond."

Troyes and Girona are both part the City Football Group of clubs, which also includes New York City and other teams around the world.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire

USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes