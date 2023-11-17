English Premier League
Man City's Erling Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway
Man City's Erling Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

Published Nov. 17, 2023 3:40 p.m. ET

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match.

Haaland came on as a halftime substitute in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday and sustained a "little twist in his ankle," according to Norway team doctor Ola Sand, late in the game.

Haaland played on until the final whistle.

Sand said Haaland's ankle was a "little bit vulnerable."

"It really hurts right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly," Sand told Norwegian TV. "We’ll see tomorrow how he is."

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said it was an injury Haaland "has had before."

Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 4. He started in City's next game three days later.

City, the leader, plays second-place Liverpool when the Premier League returns on Nov. 25.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

