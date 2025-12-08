Reinforcements For Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac Sell Minority Stake in Welsh Club

Wrexham's celebrity owners have sold a minority stake in their on-the-rise soccer club to Apollo Sports Capital, a U.S.-based private equity firm.

The deal, which was announced on Monday with no terms disclosed, includes investment by Apollo in the redevelopment of Wrexham's stadium and the surrounding area in the small Welsh city brought to fame by its namesake soccer club since American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac bought it in 2021 and helped create a popular docuseries about the community.

Wrexham, the oldest club in Wales dating to 1864, has earned three consecutive promotions in the English soccer system to reach the second-division Championship for the current season, one level away from the Premier League. Wrexham entered this week in 12th place in the 24-team standings. The team hadn't been in the second division since the 1981-82 season.

"From day one, we wanted to build a sustainable future for Wrexham Association Football Club. And to do it with a little heart and humor. The dream has always been to take this club to the Premier League while staying true to the town. Growth like that takes world-class partners who share our vision and ambition, and Apollo absolutely does," Wrexham ownership said in a statement distributed by the club.

Reynolds and Mac sold a stake in the club last year to a different investment group, also based in the United States. Apollo recently bought a majority stake in Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, a deal expected to be finalized early next year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.