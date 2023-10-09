United States
Malik Tillman to miss US exhibitions against Germany, Ghana due to injury
United States

Malik Tillman to miss US exhibitions against Germany, Ghana due to injury

Published Oct. 9, 2023 3:34 p.m. ET

Midfielder Malik Tillman will miss the United States' exhibitions against Germany and Ghana because of an unspecified injury.

The 21-year old left PSV Eindhoven's match Sunday at Sparta Rotterdam after 72 minutes.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday that it did not have an immediate replacement.

The Americans play Germany on Saturday at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Ghana three days later in Nashville. Germany will be playing its first game under new coach Julian Nagelsmann.

ADVERTISEMENT

American players began training Monday at the Brentwood Academy. Defender Sergiño Dest, midfielders Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre and Lennard Maloney and forward Ricardo Pepi had not yet arrived.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule

2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes