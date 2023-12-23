English Premier League
Luton beats Newcastle a week after captain suffered on-field cardiac arrest
Published Dec. 23, 2023 2:40 p.m. ET

Andros Townsend dedicated his winning goal to captain Tom Lockyer after Luton beat Newcastle, 1-0, in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A week after Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a league game, which was abandoned, Luton picked up three valuable points in the fight to avoid relegation.

Townsend scored in the 25th minute at Kenilworth Road — converting Ross Barkley's flick on from a corner — to secure a third win for his club and move it to within two points of safety.

Lockyer has had a defibrillator fitted after collapsing on the field and has left hospital to rehabilitate at home.

After his goal, Townsend ran to the sideline and was handed a jersey with "Lockyer No. 4" on the back. He raised it in the air in celebration with the home fans, who also applauded their captain in the fourth minute.

Luton also laid out Lockyer's kit in the locker room ahead of kickoff.

Newcastle fans paid their own tribute by unfurling a banner that read "Get Well Soon Tom. NUFC."

Luton is 17th in England's top-flight and has a game in hand on Nottingham Forest in 18th.

Defeat for Newcastle was its third in its last four league games during a run that has seen it win just one of its last six in all competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

