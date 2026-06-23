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FIFA Men's World Cup

Lisandro Martinez Emotional as Lionel Messi Breaks FIFA World Cup Scoring Record

Published Jun. 23, 2026 10:19 p.m. ET

Argentina star Lionel Messi's double against Austria saw him break the World Cup scoring record. The achievement left his teammates full of admiration, with Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez all paying tribute to the captain's enduring brilliance and influence.

Lionel Messi Sets a New World Cup Scoring Record

Messi delivered another landmark performance as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in their Group J clash in Texas. The forward scored twice to take his World Cup tally to 18 goals, surpassing the previous record of 16 held by Miroslav Klose. This achievement clearly made the Argentine players proud, who then gave praise to their captain.

Teammates Praise Their Inspirational Captain

Speaking after the game, Mac Allister highlighted Messi's impact on the squad and the motivation he provides to those around him.

"He is the best player in the world," Mac Allister stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "We know that everyone gives their all for Leo. We've already won tournaments with him, and it's important that he's happy. He does it the way he does, and we're very grateful for that."

Paredes then admitted that even those who have spent years alongside Messi continue to be amazed by his performances. The midfielder said: "The truth is, you think he's already given everything, but then he comes along and does something more... He continues to surprise us."

Martinez Feels The Emotion

Martinez was equally moved by the captain’s latest masterclass. While the backline had to endure significant physical pressure from a robust Austrian side, the knowledge that they have the greatest of all time at the other end of the pitch provides a unique level of inspiration and comfort to the Manchester United defender.

He said: "I feel incredibly excited to have him here every day and that he's Argentine. There are no words, we can only enjoy him."

Messi Continues to Lead Argentina in The World Cup

The victory over Austria secured the Albiceleste's place in the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup, with them now top of Group J with a perfect six points from two matches. The result in their final group game against Jordan will not affect Lionel Scaloni's squad's progress to the round of 32, but Argentina will be looking to finish the group stage with a perfect record, with Messi once again expected to show his quality as they attempt to defend their World Cup title.

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