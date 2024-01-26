MLS Lionel Messi signing Argentina jersey for a fan in traffic goes viral Updated Jan. 26, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Driving through traffic? Not that enjoyable. Being stopped at a traffic light and getting Lionel Messi's autograph? Different story.

That's exactly what happened to one lucky fan, who tossed an Argentina jersey through Messi's passenger side window after pulling up next to the Inter Miami star while driving. The video quickly went viral on social media.

After signing the jersey, Messi leaned over and handed it back to the fan through the same window. The two shook hands and the fan thanked Messi before both were seen driving off.

Messi appeared in six games (four starts) for Inter Miami last season, posting one goal and two assists. Inter Miami is coming off a 9-7-18 campaign, good for 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, helped lead Argentina to triumph in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup. The 36-year-old superstar finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

Inter Miami opens the 2024 MLS season at home against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21. When Messi & Co. take the field, they'll be sporting new jerseys.

