MLS
Lionel Messi signing Argentina jersey for a fan in traffic goes viral
MLS

Lionel Messi signing Argentina jersey for a fan in traffic goes viral

Updated Jan. 26, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET

Driving through traffic? Not that enjoyable. Being stopped at a traffic light and getting Lionel Messi's autograph? Different story.

That's exactly what happened to one lucky fan, who tossed an Argentina jersey through Messi's passenger side window after pulling up next to the Inter Miami star while driving. The video quickly went viral on social media.

After signing the jersey, Messi leaned over and handed it back to the fan through the same window. The two shook hands and the fan thanked Messi before both were seen driving off.

Messi appeared in six games (four starts) for Inter Miami last season, posting one goal and two assists. Inter Miami is coming off a 9-7-18 campaign, good for 14th in the Eastern Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, helped lead Argentina to triumph in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup. The 36-year-old superstar finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

Inter Miami opens the 2024 MLS season at home against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21. When Messi & Co. take the field, they'll be sporting new jerseys.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
MLS
Inter Miami CF
Lionel Messi
share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT stock watch: Tyler Adams on pace to return, Johnny Cardoso's status soaring

USMNT stock watch: Tyler Adams on pace to return, Johnny Cardoso's status soaring

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes