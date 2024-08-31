Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi to remain sidelined for Inter Miami through international break
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi to remain sidelined for Inter Miami through international break

Published Aug. 31, 2024 5:26 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury.

It'll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami, which has the top record in the league and has already clinched a playoff berth. He hasn't played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa América tournament and then because of the ankle issue.

Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa América final on July 14. He returned to group training with Inter Miami earlier this week.

By not playing Saturday, it means the earliest that Messi will participate in a match again is Sept. 14, when Inter Miami faces Philadelphia. He was not selected to play in Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches in early September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 MLS games this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
MLS
share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Beckham: U.S. men's team will win World Cup 'at some point'

Beckham: U.S. men's team will win World Cup 'at some point'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes