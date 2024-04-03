Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi out for Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Monterrey
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi out for Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Monterrey

Published Apr. 3, 2024 7:57 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi was not suited up for Inter Miami's game against Mexico's Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday night.

Messi, who is dealing with a right hamstring injury, has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in the hamstring.

The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibitions this month against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales has said the team was aiming for Messi to return Wednesday after a three-game absence, but he was left out of the team's lineup for Wednesday's match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi's former Barcelona teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba started for Inter Miami on Wednesday.

The second leg of the quarterfinal is scheduled for April 10 in Mexico.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
CONCACAF Champions Cup
share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Lionel Messi play? Previewing the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

Will Lionel Messi play? Previewing the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes