Why England Shouldn't Fear 'Mortal' Lionel Messi Ahead Of Semifinal Clash

Lionel Messi is "more mortal now", former England international Gary Pallister has told GOAL, with the Three Lions considered to be capable of ending Argentina's World Cup title defense.

Thomas Tuchel's side are due to lock horns with the reigning champions on Wednesday, with questions already being asked of how best to contain an evergreen all-time great.

Messi The GOAT Aiming To Defend His World Cup Title

Despite being 39 years of age, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has been showing no sign of slowing down. He may come into contention for Golden Ball No.9, with another global crown within sight after making history in MLS at current employers Inter Miami.

The South American GOAT has plundered eight goals at the 2026 World Cup — becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer — as he remains an inspirational talisman for his country, and has surged beyond 200 caps. He guided Argentina, in Diego Maradona-esque fashion, to the most prestigious prize in football at Qatar 2022.

Bellingham, Kane Have Been Starring For England

England now block Messi’s path in an ongoing bid to go back-to-back, with the Three Lions seeing match winners of their own emerge in the form of record-setting captain Harry Kane and ‘Galactico’ midfielder Jude Bellingham.

They will be giving Argentina - players, coaches and supporters - sleepless nights, but will there also be some bleary eyes in the England camp? Tuchel and Co need to come up with a tactical plan that limits Messi’s impact on proceedings.

How Do You Stop Messi? Is That Even Possible?

Quizzed on whether that is possible, or if there needs to be acceptance that the mercurial No.10 will have his say at some point, ex-Three Lions defender Pallister - speaking in association with NetBet Sport - told GOAL: "Messi's not Messi of 10 years ago, I don't think.

"Yes, he's still pivotal to Argentina, he's still the go-to man, but I don't think he can do the damage that he did when he was at his peak. I don't think he can waltz through teams like he used to.

"He's still a wonderful technician. The goal he scored the other night [against Cape Verde] when he took it down with the outside of his foot and slammed it in the roof of the net was exquisite.

"He can score goals. He is the team leader in that side. He was four years ago and he still is now. But I don't think he’s the player he was when he was taking Barcelona to European Cups and La Liga titles.

"Obviously he's still dangerous. He's more of a mortal now, I would say. He can be ingenious in those little small pockets, can manipulate the ball, can score a goal.

"I don't think they'll man-mark him or anything like that. But he's a player that, obviously, you have to be aware of and try and nullify. We've been looking at the weaknesses of the England team, and that probably has been at the back. But I think we have too much for Argentina on the night.

"I don't think that heat is going to be an issue. I think it’s being played indoors at the arena in Atlanta. I think the lads will be pleased about that. They'll be more comfortable with the environment.

"I think there'll be a belief in that team that they can win that game. And let's hope Spain beat France, because I think they're the team of the tournament, France. I think they'll take some stopping."

2026 World Cup: Four Heavyweights In Semifinal Action

France, with Kylian Mbappé topping the Golden Boot chart at present, are set to take on Spain 24 hours prior to England locking horns with Argentina. Whatever happens across both fixtures, an epic final showdown on the outskirts of New York will be lined up.

Messi is hoping to be there, but so too are Kane, Bellingham and a pack of lions that are seeking to end 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt.

Somebody is likely to produce a moment of magic in Atlanta that alters the course of the game, but it is yet to be determined who that will be and whether another iconic figure will join the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo in taking a "last dance" on the grandest of sporting stages.