Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Exits Inter Miami's League Cup With Apparent Leg Injury
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Exits Inter Miami's League Cup With Apparent Leg Injury

Published Aug. 2, 2025 9:31 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Lionel Messi limped out of Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Necaxa after just 10 minutes on Saturday with an apparent leg injury.

Messi was sent tumbling to the turf four minutes earlier, when he was involved in a collision with Necaxa defender Alexis Pena at the top of the visitors’ penalty area at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The living legend, who celebrated his 38th birthday last month, tried to continue. Messi needed to be treated by Miami’s training staff on the pitch before walking slowly to the sideline and then to the Herons’ dressing room. He was replaced by fellow Argentine Federico Redondo.

Miami opened the scoring seconds after Messi exited, with Herons newcomer Rodrigo De Paul — Messi’s teammate on Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad — setting up Venezuelan attacker Talasco Segovia’s blast from outside the box. It was De Paul's first assist for his new club. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The night soon took another wrong turn for the hosts, though, as Inter defender Maximiliano Falcon was shown a straight red card in the 17th minute. Necaxa would capitalize on their man advantage by equalizing before the first half was finished.  

Miami, the 2023 Leagues Cup champion, won its 2025 opener 2-1 over Atlas last Wednesday. The Herons round out the first phase of the competition, which includes 18 MLS representatives and all 18 teams from Liga MX on Aug. 6 against UNAM Pumas.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ByDougMcIntyre.

share
Lionel Messi
Get more from the Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews

Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes