FIFA Men's World Cup
Lionel Messi Delivers 2 Clutch Assists To Lead Argentina To Back-To-Back World Cup Finals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lionel Messi Delivers 2 Clutch Assists To Lead Argentina To Back-To-Back World Cup Finals

Updated Jul. 15, 2026 6:02 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi delivered for his teammates.

With one more win, he'll be delivering another World Cup trophy for Argentina.

Messi didn't add to his tournament-leading goal total, but the 39-year-old assisted on two late strikes that carried La Albiceleste to another stunning comeback for a 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals Wednesday.

Eight days after an improbable rally against Egypt in the round of 16, Messi returned to Atlanta to produce another stellar moment in a career that might already be the best ever.

England was surely envisioning going for its first World Cup title since its only one six decades ago after a 55th-minute goal from Anthony Gordon.

But Messi and his blue-clad teammates, as they have shown over and over again, are never done. Now it's on to face Spain in the final on Sunday with a chance at becoming the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

In the 85th minute, with England hanging on for dear life, Messi pushed out a short corner, immediately got the return pass and spotted Enzo Fernández lurking in the middle of the field, 25 yards from the goal. Fernández ripped a curling shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to even the score.

Enzo Fernández Scores Stunning Goal to Bring Argentina Level Against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Enzo Fernández Scores Stunning Goal to Bring Argentina Level Against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

At that point, it seemed inevitable that Argentina would pull out the victory.

And that's just what happened, with Messi again the orchestrator. Two minutes into stoppage time, he sent a pinpoint cross into the area, Lautaro Martínez slipped between two defenders and effortlessly headed home the winning goal.

Lautaro Martínez nets go-ahead goal in stoppage time against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Lautaro Martínez nets go-ahead goal in stoppage time against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

From there, it was just a matter of protecting the lead.

When the final whistle blew, Messi dropped to his knees in the middle of the field, pumping his fists.

He remains even with Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot, both stars having scored eight goals in the tournament.

Messi is also the all-time top scorer in World Cups with 21 goals.

But what he really wants is another title.

He's one win away.

England vs Argentina Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Semifinals

England vs Argentina Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Semifinals
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