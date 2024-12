MLS Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo only World XI nominees from non-European clubs Updated Dec. 2, 2024 11:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still popular and respected by their fellow players, even though they no longer play for European clubs.

The 37-year-old Messi and 39-year-old Ronaldo were the only players not with clubs in Europe to be voted on a 26-man shortlist for the world team of the year organized by global players’ union FIFPRO on Monday.

The other 24 nominees played in the past year with clubs in England, Germany, Spain and France, though Kylian Mbappé was the only French connection after spending last season at Paris SG.

No player from any Italian club was selected, nor from any club in South America or Africa.

Eight players from Real Madrid, including Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham were on the shortlist, plus seven from Man. City, including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old from Barcelona who was the breakout star of Spain’s European Championship title, also made it in polling by union members worldwide.

Messi, in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, will find out on Dec. 9 if they are in the World XI lineup.

FIFPRO said the final team would include the highest-polling goalkeeper, plus each of the top three vote-getters among defenders, midfielders and forwards. The final place goes to the outfield player with the next highest total vote.

The Netherlands-based union said 28,000 players from 70 countries sent votes.

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid, Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England).

Midfielders: Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay).

Forwards: Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Mbappé (Paris SG/Real Madrid, France), Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England), Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil), Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

